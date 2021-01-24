York County happenings: Man shot; man dies nine days after crash; robber ID needed

Staff report

York City

Man shot multiple times

A 30-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds in a Tuesday afternoon shooting in York City, according to a police news release.

The shooting happened at about 4:20 p.m. in the 400 block of Pacific Avenue, where officers found the wounded man.

Police said the man was taken to a hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact York City Police through the Crimewatch app or email the detective at tsowers@yorkcity.org.

Tipsters also may call York County Crime Stoppers at 755-TIPS, the York City Police tip line at 717-849- 2204 or the department ‪at 717-324-2168.

Coroner's office

Man dies nine days after crash

A Conewago Township man died Wednesday, nine days after his vehicle hit a tree in Manchester Township, according to a York County Coroner's Office news release.

David Klinedinst, 68, of the 500 block of East Canal Road, died at WellSpan York Hospital of traumatic brain injury, according to the release. The coroner's office ruled the manner of death accidental.

Klinedinst crashed his car into a tree about 6:25 a.m. Jan. 11 in the Church Road area at Sandhurst Drive in Manchester Township, the release said.

He was alone and wasn't wearing a seatbelt, according to the release.

Spring Garden Twp.

Police: Can you identify robber?

Police are looking for help identifying a man with a gun who robbed a gas station in Spring Garden Township.

The armed robbery took place at 8:45 p.m. Monday at Sunoco, 1300 Mount Rose Ave. The man took cash and cigarettes before fleeing on foot, police said.

Anybody with information on the identify of this man is asked to contact Spring Garden Police at 717-843-0851.

Individuals can also call York County Crime Stoppers at 717-755-8477.