York County happenings: Trucker dies in crash; kindergarten registration; church news

Staff Report

Pa. Turnpike

Trucker dies in crash

A man died Wednesday morning on the Pennsylvania Turnpike at the Spangler Mill Road overpass when his truck crashed into a bridge barrier, according to a York County Coroner's Office news release.

The man died at the scene in Fairview Township and was pronounced dead at 10:15 a.m.

*The operator of the truck left the PA Turnpike roadway for unknown reasons, striking the bridge barrier," the release state. "The tractor trailer then overturned, rolling over the embankment and onto the underpass roadway."

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the single-vehicle crash, and there will be no autopsy, according to the release, which said the man's identify will be released after his family is notified.

York Suburban School District

Kindergarten registration

York Suburban School District has announced kindergarten registration has now begun for the 2021-22 school year.

Children who turn 5-years-old before Sept. 1 are eligible to enroll.

Parents can complete the registration process online at https://bit.ly/YSSDRegistration.

For more information contact the Central Registration Office at 717-885-1215.

St. James the Apostle Lutheran Church

Return to in-person worship services

St. James the Apostle Lutheran Church, 2335 Cramer Road in Brogue, will return to in-person worship services beginning Sunday, Feb. 7.

A Bible study will start at 8:30 a.m., with a worship service to follow at 9:30 a.m.

Attendees are asked to wear masks and social distance when attending.

The clothing closet will also reopen for a distribution from 8:30-10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30. Small groups will be allowed to shop.