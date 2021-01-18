York County happenings: Tree seedling sale

Staff Report

York County Conservation District

Tree seedling sale

The York County Conservation District has announced the start of its 45th annual tree seedling sale.

Varieties available in this year's sale include pawpaw, white pine, Asian pear trees and gala apple trees.

An order form and descriptions of each tree available can be found at www.yorkccd.org. Orders are being accepted through Monday, March 15.

A coupon can also be downloaded for a free bare root seedling, one per person and while supplies last.

Proceeds from the sale are used for the Conservation District's education programs.

For more information, call 717-840-7430.