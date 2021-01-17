York County happenings: Man shot; COVID-19 news; identification needed

Staff report

York City

Man shot Saturday morning

A 23-year-old man was shot Saturday morning, according to York City Police.

Officers were dispatched at 10:37 a.m. to investigate reports of shots fired in the area of Cottage Hill Road and North Pershing Avenue, according to a news release.

While investigating, the officers learned the man had been dropped off at an area hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call York City Police at 717-324-2168. Tips can also be left with York County Crime Stoppers at 717-755-TIPS.

Or submit at tip at CrimeWatch by going to crimewatchpa.com/submit-tip.

All callers can remain anonymous, police said.

Judicial center

Two more employees test positive

Two more York County Judicial Center employees have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, according to the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts, which has previously alerted the public to 23 other such employee infections in the county's courthouse.

The latest employees to test positive for the coronavirus hadn't worked in the judicial center for the past two weeks, according to the AOPC's announcement on Wednesday.

The AOPC has said it cannot make public in which judicial center offices the coronavirus-exposure cases are being reported.

The state agency isn't notified of every case of COVID-19 exposure in York County's courthouse. It's notified only in cases where affected employees' jobs are considered part of the state court system, AOPC spokesperson Stacey Witalec has said.

The judicial center offices and departments that are considered part of the state court system, according to Witalec, are court administration, adult and juvenile probation, the county bail agency and its support office, court appointed special advocates (CASA), court interpreters, court reporters, the court's self-help center, divorce masters, domestic relations and county judges' judicial chambers.

Springettsbury Township

$1,000 in merchandise stolen

Springettsbury Township Police need help identifying an individual who allegedly stole over $1,000 worth of merchandise at a Home Depot.

The theft took place Friday at Home Depot, located at 2905 E. Market St.

Anybody with information regarding the individual's identity is asked to contact Springettsbury Township Police at 717-757-3525 or email craig.helm@Springettsbury.com.