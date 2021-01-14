York County happenings: Veteran's donation drive; Daffodil Days; RESET Challenge

Staff Report

Mr. Sandy’s

Donation drive helps veterans

A donation drive to benefit Mr. Sandy’s Homeless Veteran’s Center/Veteran’s Helping Hands will be held throughout February at U-Stor-It, 2786 S. Queen St. in Dallastown.

Individuals are asked to drop off new, unexpired items in the rental office, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Some of the items suggested include: canned goods; hygiene products; bottled water; crackers/cookies; microwavable meals; mac & cheese; gloves/knit hats; small blankets; socks.

American Cancer Society

Daffodil Days fundraiser

The American Cancer Society has announced orders can be place for the spring Daffodil Days through Monday, Feb. 22.

Cost of daffodils are $10 for a bunch and $15 for potted, and tulips are also available for $15 a bunch. For $25 donors can order a Gift of Hope, which include bunches of daffodils delivered to patients in hospitals, treatment centers and other facilities throughout York, Lancaster, Lebanon and Cumberland counties.

Flowers will arrive the week of March 22.

For more information or to order, contact Stephanie Delp at 717-288-8775 or Stephanie.Delp@cancer.org.

YMCA of York and York County

RESET Challenge

The YMCA of York and York County has announced a free RESET Challenge for the spirit, mind and body beginning on Monday, Feb. 1.

Individuals are asked to exercise 150 minutes per week for six weeks.

To sign up for the challenge, text RESET 2021 to 474747 and follow the prompts.

All participants will receive a free FitKit containing a planning calendar and resistance band. Members will receive a free T-shirt, while nonmembers will be able to use the YMCA once a week for free during the challenge.

Free live and on-demand classes will also be available.

For more information, visit www.yorkcoymca.org/reset2021.