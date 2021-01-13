York County happenings: Gift card scam; 'Songs of Joy, Hope, and Freedom'

Staff report

Scam

Man tricked into buying $5.5K in gift cards

A 61-year-old man Dillsburg-area man was tricked into buying $5,500 in gift cards from Best Buy after receiving a threatening phone call.

State police were dispatched last month to Mount Zion Road in Warrington Township for a theft by deception report, according to a Tuesday news release.

A man told troopers someone called and pretended to be from the U.S. Border Patrol.

He said the scammer convinced him to buy four Best Buy gifts cards to use as collateral for an unspecified reason.

Virtual program

‘Songs of Joy, Hope, and Freedom’

The Susquehanna Folk Music Society will present “Songs of Joy, Hope, and Freedom,” a virtual program by performer and lecturer Reggie Harris, at 2 p,m. Sunday.

The program will spotlight African American culture and history through song, and it is being presented for free in partnership with Martin Library and the York County Libraries.

Harris uses songs to reveal subtle truths of issues that touch all lives, combining spirituals and roots music with original music and a presence of humor and hope, according to the society.

Interested individuals should register at https://sfms.ticketspice.com/reggie-harris

The program is part of CelebrateARTS!, a weeklong series of free community cultural celebrations compiled by the York County Cultural Alliance. CelebrateARTS! will be held on and offline Saturday through Jan. 23, and a calendar listing of events can be found at www.culturalyork.org/events/celebratearts-week.