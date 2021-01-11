York County happenings: Libraries continue pickup-only service

Staff Report

York County Libraries

Pickup and online services extended

York County Libraries has announced all locations other than Guthrie Memorial Library in Hanover will continue to offer only pickup and online services.

The library system had intended to return to in-person browsing on Monday, but decide to continue the more restricted service in response to the uptick in COVID-19 cases throughout the county, the libraries stated in a news release.

Members can place holds on books online or over the phone and pick them up when they are available.

Guthrie Memorial Library will offer limited browsing and computer services. To use the computers, members are asked to call ahead and schedule an appointment.

For more information, visit yorkcountylibraries.org.