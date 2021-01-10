York County happenings: Bridge to close; virtual sensory story time; pre-retirement seminar

Staff Report

Fairview Township

Bridge to close for 30 days

A bridge will be closed for 30 days in Fairview Township due to construction work, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The bridge that carries Siddonsburg Road over Bennett Run in Fairview Township will be shut down starting Thursday, according to a PennDOT news release.

A detour for motorists will use Lewisberry, Rosstown, Pinetown and Moores Mountain roads.

During the closure, PennDOT maintenance crews will perform underpinning and scour protection on the bridge.

York County Libraries

Virtual sensory story time

The York County Libraries and Connections Early Intervention and Supports has announced a partnership for a free weekly virtual sensory story time for children ages 2-5 beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday

The program features interactive book-based experiences, music and activities that families can do with their children using materials they have at home.

For more information or to register for the Zoom call, visit yorklibraries.org.

York County Area Agency on Aging

Virtual pre-retirement seminar

The York County Area Agency on Aging will be holding a free virtual pre-retirement seminar, 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28.

Highlights of the seminar include:

Review of Medicare benefits

Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage Plan coverage options

Medicare prescription drug coverage

Medicare saving programs

Supplemental insurance/Medigap Plans

Using MyMedicare.gov and other online tools

For more information or to register for the Zoom call, email aging@yorkcountypa.gov or call 717-771-9008.