York County happenings: Pothole repairs; St. Joseph's School news

Staff Report

I-83

Pothole repairs start Monday

Lane restrictions will be in place next week on Interstate 83 to allow for pothole repairs along the corridor, according to the Pennsylvania State Department of Transportation.

Restrictions at I-83 northbound between North George Street and Locust Lane in Manchester Township will be in place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

This work is part of an ongoing $12 million project to relocate an existing ramp on North George Street to northbound I-83. It also includes the construction of a sound wall along the ramp, according to a PennDOT release.

St. Joseph’s School of York

Applications being accepted

St. Joseph’s School of York, located at 2945 Kingston Road in Springettsbury Township, is now accepting applications for preschool through sixth grade for the 2021-22 school year.

Applications can be submitted online and are being accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The application process can be found at www.sjyschool.org/admissions-process.