York County happenings: Auditions for Marvel play

Staff report

Upstart Arts

Auditions open for 'Mirror of Most Value'

Upstart Arts is seeking a multi-ethnic, multi-generational cast of actors for "Mirror of Most Value," a Marvel Spotlight play by Mari Asare.

The director is Azaria "Ace" Garcia, and performances will be livestreamed Feb. 26-28.

Anyone interested in being involved in the play is asked to send a one-minute monologue video, brief bio and a headshot to upstartartspa@gmail.com by Friday.

In the play, teenager Kamala Khan attempts to boost her fledgling superhero profile as Ms. Marvel by writing her own fan fiction. But when building a fandom becomes an obsession, Kamala’s schoolwork and relationships begin to suffer.

Upstart Arts is an all-volunteer theater collective based in York. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/upstartarts.