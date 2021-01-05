York County happenings: Free electronics recycling restarting

Staff Report

York County Solid Waste Authority

Free electronics recycling

The York County Solid Waste Authority has announced that free electronics recycling will restart on Friday. The service was suspended on Dec. 9 due to the uptick in COVID-19 cases throughout the county.

Residents may bring unwanted electronic items to the York County Resource Recovery Center, located at 2651 Blackbridge Road in Manchester Township, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.

For a full list of recyclable items, visit www.ycswa.com.