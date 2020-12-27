York County happenings: Reading challenge; body found; cat missing after fire

Staff report

York County Libraries

Winter Reading Challenge

York County Libraries are looking for community members to take the Beanstack Winter Reading Challenge, Jan. 1-31.

The fourth annual challenge is sponsored by Simon & Schuster’s Books Like Us program and encourages community members of all ages to read in support of libraries and schools. A total of 344,000 readers nationwide joined the January 2020 challenge, collectively logging over 5 million minutes of reading.

This will be the second time that York County Libraries are participating. The libraries are challenging York County readers to each read for 500 minutes over the course of the month.

Readers can keep track of their time on the Beanstack app. Anyone with a library card can sign up for the challenge at yorklibraries.beanstack.org.

Simon & Schuster will award prizes including book collections and virtual author visits to top-performing libraries and schools across the country.

For more information, go to https://yorklibraries.beanstack.org/contact.

Spring Garden Twp.

Body found

A 39-year-old man was found dead Tuesday outside in the 700 block of North Sherman Street.

Lonny Neiman, formerly of the 4700 block of Valley Acres Road in Hellam Township, might have been dead for several days or more, according to a news release from the York County Coroner’s Office.

His body was discovered around 12:20 p.m. Tuesday to the rear of an address on North Sherman Street, the release states. It’s unknown if Neiman died at that location, the coroner’s office noted.

An autopsy was completed Thursday, and the results are pending.

Anyone with information about Neiman’s death is asked to call Spring Garden Township Police at 717-843-0851.

York Township

Cat missing after apartment fire

A cat went missing after an apartment fire on Christmas Day in York Township.

About two dozen firefighters responded at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Friday to a structure fire at Coventry at Waterford, on Cape Horn Road.

"It was a small fire," said Yoe Fire Co. Chief Rick Searle Jr. "There was smoke damage throughout, but other than that it was contained in one room."

Searle said he believes it was an electrical fire. He said two occupants were outside when crews arrived, adding apartment maintenance took over after firefighters finished.

No one was injured.

"We found one cat. They said they recently just took in a stray that day, and I don't know if it got out," Searle said. "We didn't find a second cat. So I'm thinking it got out."

The chief said he's unsure if the occupants had to find another place to stay.

Judicial Center

20th employee tests positive

Another York County Judicial Center employee has tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, according to the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts, which has previously alerted the public to 19 other such employee infections in the county's courthouse.

The latest employees to test positive for the coronavirus last worked in the judicial center on Dec. 11 and followed guidelines of using personal protective equipment and practicing social distancing when interacting with the public, the AOPC announced on Wednesday.

The AOPC has said it cannot make public in which judicial center offices the coronavirus-exposure cases are being reported.

The state agency isn't notified of every case of COVID-19 exposure in York County's courthouse. It's notified only in cases where affected employees' jobs are considered part of the state court system, AOPC spokesperson Stacey Witalec has said.

The judicial center offices and departments that are considered part of the state court system, according to Witalec, are court administration, adult and juvenile probation, county bail agency and its support office, court appointed special advocates (CASA), court interpreters, court reporters, the court's self-help center, divorce masters, domestic relations and county judges' judicial chambers.

Employees in York County's 19 magisterial district judge offices also are considered part of the state court system, Witalec has said.

She said offices in the judicial center not included in AOPC news releases are the clerk of courts office, district attorney's office, facilities management, protection from abuse advocates, prothonotary's office, public defender's office, register of wills/recorder of deeds and the sheriff's office.