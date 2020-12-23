York County happenings: Bus service ends early; holiday changes in city; Alzheimer's support

Staff Report

Red Lion

Good Samaritan's car stolen

A Red Lion man's car was stolen after he took in a homeless person over the weekend because of the cold weather, according to state police.

Police responded to a reported motor vehicle theft on Sunday in the 600 block of Wise Avenue.

A 56-year-old man told police that he took in a homeless person overnight due to the cold weather, and when he woke up the next morning, his car keys and vehicle were gone.

State police are investigating.

Rail Trail

Falling debris closes section

Safety concerns related to debris falling from the Blackbridge railroad bridge have prompted York County park officials to temporarily close a portion of the Heritage Rail Trail.

The section shut down is a mile north of the Route 30 trailhead parking lot and 1.5 miles south of Emig Road and Mundis Mill Road, according to a York County Department of Parks & Recreation news release.

"Trail users can continue to use the trail from the Route 30 trailhead to the immediate vicinity of the railroad bridge," the release states. This includes travelers from John Rudy County Park and Crist Field.

Park officials said an overhead protective shield must be installed. The York County Rail Trail Authority and York County Parks are working on this project, according to the release.

"When a specific shielding solution is identified, a timeframe for re-opening the trail at this location will be announced," the release said. All other portions of the rail trail remain open.

Rabbit Transit

Bus service to end early Thursday

Scheduled bus routes will end at 6:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, Rabbit Transit announced on Wednesday.

There will be no service on Friday, in observance of the Christmas holiday, or Friday, Jan. 1, in observance of New Year’s Day, the company said.

All administrative offices will also be closed. For more information, call the Customer Care Center at 717-846-RIDE or 1-800-632-9063 or visit www.rabbittransit.org.

York City

Holiday changes

All regular curbside trash collections will be delayed one day following Christmas Day and New Year's Day, affecting only Friday collections, York City announced.

For both of these holiday weeks, Friday customers will be collected on Saturday. For specific questions, contact the Public Works Department at 717-849-2245.

Additionally, York City offices will be closed on Thursday, and Friday and on Friday, Jan. 1.

York Builders Association

Free virtual Parade of Homes

The York Builders Association has recently launched a free virtual Parade of Homes event for the upcoming year.

The event includes virtual tours, interviews, photos, information on services and more items that require no in-person visits or travel.

Participating builders and remodelers include Berks Homes, Garrety Glass, Jeffrey L. Henry Inc., KD Rosengrant Building & Remodeling, Red Oak Remodeling, TC Backer Construction and Kohr & Sons LLC.

For more information, visit yorkvirtualparadeofhomes.com.

York City

Christmas tree collection

York City will begin Christmas tree collections starting on Monday, Jan. 4, and continuing until Friday, Jan. 15.

Trees must be placed at the regular trash pickup point by 6 a.m. on designated collection days.

Residents are asked to remove all ornaments, lights, tinsel and tree stands, and to not use tree bags.

Senior Commons at Powder Mill

Virtual Alzheimer's and dementia support webinar

Senior Commons at Powder Mill will be hosting a virtual Alzheimer's and dementia support webinar at 3:15 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7.

Teepa Snow, a dementia advocate and educator, will be conducting the webinar, called "Why Do They Do That: Understanding Symptoms and Situations of Dementia."

Registration is required for the class being done via Zoom. The deadline is Wednesday, Jan. 6.

For more information or to register, contact Lainey Goss at 717-741-0961 or lgoss@powdermill.com.