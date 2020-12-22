York County happenings: Church news; holiday changes; Parade of Homes; watershed stewards

Staff Report

Eastminster Presbyterian

Christmas Eve services

Eastminster Presbyterian Church has announced that this year’s Christmas Eve celebration will be virtual.

Instrumental and vocal solos, the church’s bell choir, a string quartet and music director Randy Yoder will provide the music. Youth of the church will read the Christmas story, and Pastor Joshua Gill will deliver a Christmas message.

The traditional singing of “Silent Night” will end the service.

This celebration can be viewed on the church’s website, eastminster-york.org, beginning Thursday.

York City

Holiday changes

Due to the Christmas Day holiday on Friday and the New Year’s Day holiday on Friday, Jan. 1, all regular curbside trash collections will be delayed one day following these two holidays, affecting only Friday collections, York City announced.

For both of these holiday weeks, Friday customers will be collected on Saturday. For specific questions, contact the Public Works Department at 717-849-2245.

Additionally, York City offices will be closed on Thursday, and Friday and on Friday, Jan. 1.

York Builders Association

Free virtual Parade of Homes

The York Builders Association has recently launched a free virtual Parade of Homes event for the upcoming year.

The event includes virtual tours, interviews, photos, information on services and more items that require no in-person visits or travel.

Participating builders and remodelers include Berks Homes, Garrety Glass, Jeffrey L. Henry Inc., KD Rosengrant Building & Remodeling, Red Oak Remodeling, TC Backer Construction and Kohr & Sons LLC.

For more information, visit yorkvirtualparadeofhomes.com.

Penn State Extension

Master watershed steward program

The Penn State Extension in York County is now accepting applications for the master watershed steward training program, which will begin on Wednesday, March 3.

Classes will meet virtually weekly through late May. Cost of the program is $125 for course materials.

A virtual information session on the program will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 6. To register of the session, visit www.cvent.com/events/master-watershed-steward-open-house/registration-aefcda9b15704f32a19aaacd65cb3a97.aspx?fqp=true.

Applications are being accepted through January. For more information, visit https://extension.psu.edu/programs/watershed-stewards/counties/york.