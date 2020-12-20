York County happenings: Teen dies in crash; pedestrian hit-and-run; roadwork; TAFE show

Staff report

Codorus Township

18-year-old dies in crash

The York County Coroner's Office has identified the 18-year-old man who died Friday morning in a two-vehicle car crash in Codorus Township.

Mitchell Brown, of the 1700 block of Sorrel Ridge Road in New Freedom, was pronounced dead at 9:33 a.m. at UMPC Pinnacle Hanover Hospital, according to a news release.

The coroner's office said he died of multiple blunt force trauma from his injuries and the manner of death was an accident.

State police believe Brown's car crossed the center line and struck another vehicle in the 8200 block of Blooming Grove Road, according to the release.

Police said it's unclear if Brown wore a seat belt. There will be no autopsy.

Manchester Township

Pedestrian killed

Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a 40-year-old man early Saturday morning in Manchester Township.

The incident happened about 1:20 a.m. in the 300 block of the Loucks Road (Route 30), according to a Northern York County Regional Police news release.

Norman Mann III, 40, of the 100 block of North Newberry Street in York City, was pronounced dead at 2:10 a.m. Saturday, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Police said Mann was on foot in the westbound lanes of Loucks Road when a car going west struck him, and the driver fled the scene.

The coroner's office said in a news release that it appears Mann was fatally hit when he was crossing the roadway.

The cause of death is pending. An autopsy will be conducted Monday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital, the coroner's office said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717-292-3647, 717-467-TELL, or tips@nycrpd.org.

Shrewsbury exit

Lane to close on Route 851

One lane of a portion of Route 851 will be temporarily closed for roadwork and a traffic shift, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

A single lane on Route 851 between Wolfe and Mount Airy roads will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday to allow for construction at the Interstate 83 Exit 4 interchange at Shrewsbury, PennDOT announced.

A traffic shift will be in place so construction workers can paint lines, adjust traffic signals and set up temporary barriers so traffic can be switched from the south side of Route 851 to the newly constructed north side, according to a news release.

The work is part of a $29.9 million project awarded to Kinsley Construction Inc. to reconstruct Exit 4 as a diverging diamond interchange, according to PennDOT. The project is expected to be completed by next fall.

TAFE

'See You in December'

TAFE (Theatre Arts for Everyone) offers an online production, "See You in December," available through Jan. 4.

The show, written by artistic director Diane Crews, follows six best friends as they grow up and grow old, always getting together once a year in December.

Tickets start at $5, with various donation levels available. For information, go to https://tafepa.org/current-season.