York County happenings: Virtual concert; senior self-care workshops

Staff Report

Susquehanna Chorale

Virtual holiday concert

The Susquehanna Chorale has announced a virtual holiday concert as part of their Candlelight Christmas series beginning on Saturday, Dec. 19.

The concert will feature two new pieces from choir members preformed virtually ("The First Noel" and "We Wish You a Merry Christmas"), while the show will also include selections from previous holiday concerts.

A singalong carol for home viewers will also be part of the performance.

For more information or to view the show, visit www.susquehannachorale.org.

York County Agency on Aging

Self-management workshops

The York County Agency on Aging will be holding two free virtual self-management workshops.

The first workshop will be a self-care class for individuals who are dealing with ongoing medical conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, arthritis, COPD, stroke or cancer.

This workshop will be held 9-10 a.m. Thursday from Jan. 7 through Feb. 11.

The second workshop will be a self-care class for individuals living with diabetes.

This workshop will be held 1:30-2:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 13-Feb. 17.

Both classes are available for individuals 60 years old and older.

To register for either class, call Megan Craley at 717-771-9610, ext. 1017.