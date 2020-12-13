York County happenings: Three injured in shootings; district judge office closed

Staff report

York City

Three injured in two shootings

York City Police responded to two shooting incidents Saturday, although police do not believe the incidents are connected, according to a spokesperson.

At 4:17 p.m. Saturday, police found a 42-year-old man with a gunshot wound in the first block of East College Avenue.

The victim was treated at an area hospital and is expected to survive, according to a news release from York City Police.

Four hours later, a separate shooting incident in the 600 block of York Street left a 4-year-old child and a 22-year-old man injured, police said.

Neither of these victims were struck by a bullet; their injuries were caused by "secondary effects from the gunfire," according to a news release.

The 4-year-old boy received treatment for his injuries, but the 22-year-old man did not seek medical aid, police said.

York City Police spokesperson Officer Daniel Lentz said police do not think the incidents are related. Detectives are continuing to investigate both incidents.

Anybody with information regarding the shootings is asked to contact York City Police at ‪717-324-2168. Individuals can also contact the tip line at 717-849- 2204 or call York County Crime Stoppers at 755TIPS.

Spring Garden Township

District judge office closed

The magisterial district judge office in Spring Garden Township has temporarily closed after a worker there tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, according to the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts.

The 1410 Sixth Ave. office of District Judge Jennifer Clancy will remain closed until it has been cleaned and until enough staff members are medically cleared to return to work, the AOPC announced Thursday afternoon.

The infected employee last worked there on Dec. 7 and followed requirements to wear personal protective equipment and practice social distancing when dealing with the public, according to the state office.

Other York County district judges will handle pressing matters for Clancy's office while it remains closed, the AOPC said.

York County will close all county buildings to the public beginning Dec. 21 and continuing through Jan. 8, in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 around the holidays, county officials announced Wednesday.

Offices will reopen to the public Jan. 11, officials said.