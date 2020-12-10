York County happenings: Schools closed; legal services; virtual play; donations

Staff report

Central York

Two elementary schools closed

Central York School District closed two of its elementary schools this week because of additional positive COVID-19 cases, according the district.

North Hills Elementary closed Thursday, and students are scheduled to learn virtually through Dec. 20, according to a news release from the district. In-person classes are expected to resume Dec. 21.

Sinking Springs Elementary also switched to remote learning this week, and the building will remain closed until Monday, officials said.

The state Health Department confirmed four new positive virus cases within 14 days at North Hills, according to the district, and six additional cases of COVID-19 at Sinking Springs.

"This closure will provide an opportunity for our maintenance and custodial staff to clean and sanitize the building and campus and is an attempt to continue preventing the spread of COVID-19 within our schools and facilities," which is part of the state's recently revised COVID-19 guidelines for schools, the news release stated.

Central York High School and Central York Middle School reopened Wednesday to in-person learning following closures due to COVID-19.

Black-owned businesses

Pro bono legal services offered

A Harrisburg-based law firm will offer $50,000 in pro bono legal services to help up to five Black-owned businesses launch or grow, the company announced Wednesday.

The Legal Equity Advancement Program, run by McNees Wallace & Nurick, will accept applications from businesses that are at least 51% Black-owned or Black-controlled and in the early stages of growth until 5 p.m. Friday, according to a news release.

"Many early stage business owners cannot afford the sophisticated legal services that often are necessary to properly launch or grow a business. LEAP acknowledges that this barrier is more severe for Black-owned or -controlled businesses," the release states.

McNees will provide a range of services to selected businesses, including financing, contract negotiations and licensing and permitting. The company will also provide education about certain areas of the law, the release states.

Only businesses in the south-central region of the state are eligible. That includes Dauphin, Cumberland, Perry, Franklin, Adams, York, Lancaster and Lebanon counties.

Those interested can apply for the program on McNees' website here.

Alternatively, a hard copy of the application can be mailed to the company's office at 100 Pine St, Harrisburg, PA 17101.

TAFE

Auditions open

TAFE is opening auditions to all women ages 18 and up for a production honoring Women’s History Month in March.

The entirely virtual production will have auditions, rehearsals and performances on Zoom.

The theater is putting together a short collection of comedic female monologues and short scenes that tell women’s stories.

To audition, go to https://tafepa.org/women-one-acts-audition. Audition forms are due by Monday.

Misericordia

Collecting donations

Bellomo and Associates law firm is collecting donations for the residents of the Misericordia Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

Donations will be accepted through Tuesday at the firm’s office, 3198 E. Market St.

Some of the items needed are: non-slip socks, combs and brushes, neck pillows, lotions, sweaters, hair barrettes or headbands, small pillows, mirrors, religious prayer books or items and stuffed animals, preferably cats or dogs.

For more information, visit https://bellomoassociates.com/about-us/.