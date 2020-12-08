York County happenings: Teen shot; district judge office closed; electronics recycling suspended

Staff Report

York City

19-year-old injured in shooting

York City Police are investigating a shooting Monday evening that left a 19-year-old man injured.

The incident occurred at 6:05 p.m. on Monday in the first block of West Jackson Street, according to police.

Upon arrival, police found the victim with a gunshot wound, police stated in a news release.

The victim was transported to an area hospital, and detectives are continuing to investigate this incident, police said.

Anybody with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact York City Police at 717-324-2168 or call the tip line at 717-849- 2204. Individuals can also call York County Crime Stoppers at 755TIPS or send an email to tshermeyer@yorkcity.org.

District judge office

Closed by coronavirus and moving

The office of Springettsbury Township-area District Judge Barry Bloss Jr. has been temporarily closed after a worker there tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, according to the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts.

It's expected that when the office reopens, it will be at a new location not far from its current location in the county's former Pleasant Acres complex, the AOPC said in a news release on Monday.

Bloss' court is scheduled to move Wednesday to 3568 Concord Road, the AOPC said.

That's in the Meadowlands Business Center, on the south side of Concord Road, according to Bloss.

The magisterial district judge office was temporarily closed after the worker's positive coronavirus test, officials said.

The employee last worked there on Thursday and used personal protective equipment and followed social distancing when interacting with the public, according to the AOPC.

The office will remain closed to the public until enough staff members there are medically cleared to return to work, the AOPC said.

Until then, nearby magisterial district court offices will handle time-sensitive matters for Bloss' office, according to the AOPC.

York County Solid Waste Authority

Electronics recycling program suspended

The York County Solid Waste Authority, 2700 Blackbridge Road, has suspended residential electronics recycling until further notice due to the uptick in COVID-19 cases throughout the county.

Residents are asked to hold onto their electronic devices until it is safe to restart the in-person drop off.