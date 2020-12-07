York County happenings: York Water Co.; free flu shots; bus routes cut

Staff report

York Water Co.

Adams County systems acquired

York Water Co. has acquired water and wastewater systems that serve a resort-style community for older adults in Adams County, company President JT Hand announced Friday.

The company purchased the water systems that serve Amblebrook Gettysburg from CCD Rock Creek, the developer of Amblebrook. The purchased expands the company's footprint to 51 municipalities in York, Adams and Franklin counties.

Hand declined to give details about how much the company paid for the water systems.

“They were looking for a responsible, well-operated utility,” Hand said. “And they found the York Water Co. It’s been a fantastic experience from start to finish.”

Amblebrook has been under construction since last year. The project aims to provide a resort-style community for adults over the age of 55.

It is still under development, but upon completion, York Water Co. will own and operate treatment plants that serve an estimated 2,000 residential homes at the development.

York City, where York Water Co. is based, is also in the process of selling its wastewater treatment plant.

Facing looming tax hikes and job cuts due to a $14 million budget deficit, York City Mayor Michael Helfrich has said selling the plant is a last resort to prevent the cost-cutting measures.

Hand, however, declined to comment when asked if the company was interested in purchasing the plant.

The city's deadline for accepting bids is Wednesday.

York City

Free flu shot event

The CATE Mobile Response Unit will provide free flu shots in York City later this month.

The mobile clinic will be at the Spanish American Multicultural Resource Center, located at 426 S. George St., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, according to a news release from Latino Connection.

The service will be available on a first-come, first-served basis to both insured and uninsured individuals, according to the release, with social distancing guidelines enforced.

According to the CDC, getting a flu vaccine is more important than ever during 2020-21 because a flu vaccine this season can help reduce the burden on health care workers and save medical resources for COVID-19 patients.

Those interested in receiving free flu shots should visit www.CATEmobileunit.com for more information.

Rabbit Transit

Service routes cut

Rabbit Transit is seeking new drivers after it was forced to reduce its service routes due to a lack of new employee applications.

Bus service routes were reduced in York County starting Sunday, the transportation company announced in a news release.

The company cited challenges associated with COVID-19 as the reason.

"COVID-19 has trickled through our service areas impacting our work force, our riders and much more," the release read. "Reduced staffing creates the need to modify or reduce service, which in turn generates new challenges for riders who rely on Rabbit Transit."

In response to the shortage, Rabbit Transit is seeking full-time drivers for its fixed bus routes.

Interested applicants can apply online by visiting www.rabbittransit.org/jobs/.