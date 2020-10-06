York County happenings: Free course for families; basketball training

Staff report

Free course

Families of those recovering from substance abuse

The Be a Loving Mirror Institute will be offering a free seven-week online course for York County families with someone recovering from drug and substance abuse.

Family Recovery Life Coach Stacey Karchner and Lisa McDonald will be the course instructors.

Topics to be included are:

Critical role a family plays

How to use leverage

Stages of change

Letting go without giving up

Enabling vs. helping

Motivational interviewing

Self care

The course will be held via Zoom platform 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays starting Nov. 4.

For more information or to enroll, call Stacy at 814-360-7590.

York YMCA

Youth basketball training

The York YMCA, 90 N. Newberry St. in York City, has announced youth basketball training lessons on Saturdays starting on Nov. 14.

The lessons are open to children ages 4-11 and will run through Jan. 23.

YMCA members on a family membership can enroll their children for $35 and nonmembers for $70.

Frequent sanitizing and social distancing will be done during the lessons.

For more information or to register, visit https://yorkcoymca.org/programs/93/youth-basketball-training/.