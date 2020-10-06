York County happenings: Free course for families; basketball training
Free course
Families of those recovering from substance abuse
The Be a Loving Mirror Institute will be offering a free seven-week online course for York County families with someone recovering from drug and substance abuse.
Family Recovery Life Coach Stacey Karchner and Lisa McDonald will be the course instructors.
Topics to be included are:
- Critical role a family plays
- How to use leverage
- Stages of change
- Letting go without giving up
- Enabling vs. helping
- Motivational interviewing
- Self care
The course will be held via Zoom platform 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays starting Nov. 4.
For more information or to enroll, call Stacy at 814-360-7590.
York YMCA
Youth basketball training
The York YMCA, 90 N. Newberry St. in York City, has announced youth basketball training lessons on Saturdays starting on Nov. 14.
The lessons are open to children ages 4-11 and will run through Jan. 23.
YMCA members on a family membership can enroll their children for $35 and nonmembers for $70.
Frequent sanitizing and social distancing will be done during the lessons.
For more information or to register, visit https://yorkcoymca.org/programs/93/youth-basketball-training/.