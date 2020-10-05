York County happenings: Virtual Turkey Trot; Fall Fling; course for families; events canceled

Staff report

YMCA of York and York County

Virtual Turkey Trot 5K Race

The YMCA of York and York County has announced this year's annual Turkey Trot 5K will be held virtually from Nov. 26 through Nov. 29, due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

Participants will be able to run or walk any 3.1-mile route any time during the four-day time period.

New for this year:

RaceJoy: A race app. that allows you to track your route and upload your time.

Create a family or friends team and run together in real life or virtually.

Facebook YMCA race series group to share pictures and race details.

For more information or to register, visit www.YorkYTurkeyTrot.org.

Red Lion Zion UMC

Fall Fling

Red Lion Zion United Methodist Church, 1155 Felton Road in Red Lion, will be holding its annual Fall Fling from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7.

This year, soups will be available to-go only and must be pre-ordered. Drive-thru and pick-ups will take place in the church parking lot.

Soups that are available for order: chicken corn, New England clam chowder, taco, ham bean, beef vegetable and creamy loaded potato. They will be sold in quarts for $5.50 each.

Pickled beets and sauerkraut will also be available to pre-order.

A holiday craft sale will also be going on as well in the church. Masks are required for entry.

To order soup, pickled beets or sauerkraut, call Joan at 717-244-2585 or email churchoffice@redlionzionumc.org.

Be a Loving Mirror Institute

Free course for families of recovering addicts

The Be a Loving Mirror Institute will be offering a free seven-week online course for York County families with someone recovering from drug and substance abuse.

Family Recovery Life Coach Stacey Karchner and Lisa McDonald will be the course instructors.

Topics to be included:

Critical role a family plays

How to use leverage

Stages of change

Letting go without giving up

Enabling vs. helping

Motivational interviewing

Self care

The course will be held via Zoom platform 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays starting on Nov. 4.

For more information or to enroll, call Stacy at 814-360-7590.

Union Fire and Hose

Events canceled

A dinner and meat drawing scheduled for Friday has been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak and limitations on attendance, Union Fire and Hose Co. in Dover announced..

The weekly Monday night bingo has also been canceled until further notice, the company said.

York YMCA

Youth basketball training

The York YMCA, 90 N. Newberry St. in York City, has announced youth basketball training lessons on Saturdays starting on Nov. 14.

The lessons are open to children ages 4-11 and will run through Jan. 23.

YMCA members on a family membership can enroll their children for $35 and nonmembers for $70.

Frequent sanitizing and social distancing will be done during the lessons.

For more information or to register, visit https://yorkcoymca.org/programs/93/youth-basketball-training/.