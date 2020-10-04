York County happenings: Man dies after crash; train excursions; Turkey Trot 5K

Staff report

York County coroner

Man dies 13 days after crash

A Snyder County man died at York Hospital 13 days after a two-vehicle crash in Adams County, the York County coroner announced Sunday.

Stephen Miller, 78, of Middleburg, died at 2:07 p.m. Thursday, the coroner said.

Miller was driving at 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 18 in in the area of Gun Club and East Berlin roads. He lost control of his vehicle, rolled over and impacted a second car in the crash, the release stated.

Miller was transported to York Hospital, where he had received therapeutic intervention for 13 days before dying Thursday afternoon, according to the release.

Ma & Pa Railroad Heritage Village

Pumpkin Patch Excursions and Fall Leaf Excursions

The Ma & Pa Railroad Heritage Village, 1258 Muddy Creek Forks Road in Airville, will be holding pumpkin patch excursions and fall leaf excursions train rides over the upcoming weekends.

The pumpkin patch excursions will take place on Saturday and Sunday, with six train runs starting at 12:45 p.m.

Cost is $7 per ticket for adults and children 3-12 years-old. Children under 3 are free. All children will receive a pumpkin.

The fall leaf excursion train rides will be held on Oct. 17, 18, 24 and 25.

Masks are required for all rides.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.maandparailroad.com.

Eastern Branch of YMCA

Pumpkin decorating event

The Eastern Branch of the YMCA will be hosting a pumpkin decorating event from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at the branch location, 4075 E. Market St.

Individuals are asked to bring their own pumpkins, and decorations will be included.

The kid-themed event will include:

A healthy seasonal treat

Spooky music and theme-based games

Prizes will be awarded for pumpkins

This event is open to members and nonmembers. Cost is $3 per child for members and $6 per child for nonmembers.

For more information or to register, visit https://yorkcoymca.org/programs/46/youth-family/.

YMCA of York and York County

Virtual Turkey Trot 5K Race

The YMCA of York and York County has announced this year's annual Turkey Trot 5K will be held virtually from Nov. 26 through Nov. 29, due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

Participants will be able to run or walk any 3.1-mile route any time during the four-day time period.

New for this year:

RaceJoy: A race app. that allows you to track your route and upload your time.

Create a family or friends team and run together in real life or virtually.

Facebook YMCA race series group to share pictures and race details.

For more information or to register, visit www.YorkYTurkeyTrot.org.

Red Lion Zion UMC

Fall Fling

Red Lion Zion United Methodist Church, 1155 Felton Road in Red Lion, will be holding its annual Fall Fling from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7.

This year, soups will be available to-go only and must be pre-ordered. Drive-thru and pick-ups will take place in the church parking lot.

Soups that are available for order: chicken corn, New England clam chowder, taco, ham bean, beef vegetable and creamy loaded potato. They will be sold in quarts for $5.50 each.

Pickled beets and sauerkraut will also be available to pre-order.

A holiday craft sale will also be going on as well in the church. Masks are required for entry.

To order soup, pickled beets or sauerkraut, call Joan at 717-244-2585 or email churchoffice@redlionzionumc.org.