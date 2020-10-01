York County happenings: PennDOT extends CDLs; siren test; pumpkin event

Staff Report

PennDOT

Expirations extended for some

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has extended commercial licenses and learners permits, along with hazardous materials endorsements.

Commercial licenses and learner's permit products that were to expire between March 16 and Nov. 29 have been extended through Dec. 31.

Hazardous materials endorsements licenses have now been extended until Oct. 29.

Union Fire and Hose

Dover fire company plans events

The Union Fire and Hose Co. of Dover, 30 E. Canal St. in Dover, will be holding the following events:

The dinner and meat drawing will take place on Friday, Oct. 9, with dinner being served at 6 p.m. and the meat drawing to follow at 7 p.m.

The drive-thru pot pie dinner will be held starting at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10.

A designer bag bingo will be held on Sunday, Nov. 1.

A toy drive will be taking place for the months of October and November for needy children in the area.

For more information or tickets for the events, contact Cathy at 717-873-0385 or visit www.unionfireandhose.com/.

Exelon

Emergency warning test

The Exelon Generation Co. has announced it will conduct an emergency warning test at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Muddy Run Pumped Storage Facility in Lancaster County.

The test of the facility's loudspeaker system includes loudspeakers in Lower Windsor and Peach Bottom townships in York County.

The test will last approximately two minutes, and no action needs to be taken by the local community.

Eastern Branch of YMCA

Pumpkin decorating event

The Eastern Branch of the YMCA will be hosting a pumpkin decorating event from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at the branch location, 4075 E. Market St.

Individuals are asked to bring their own pumpkins, and decorations will be included.

The kid-themed event will include:

A healthy seasonal treat

Spooky music and theme-based games

Prizes will be awarded for pumpkins

This event is open to members and nonmembers. Cost is $3 per child for members and $6 per child for nonmembers.

For more information or to register, visit https://yorkcoymca.org/programs/46/youth-family/