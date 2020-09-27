York County happenings: Three shot; motorcycle safety courses; Spanish-American festival; youth summit

Staff Report

York City

Three men shot

Three men were shot Friday evening in York City, police said.

At 10:15 p.m. Friday, York City Police were called to the area of South George Street and East South Street, according to a news release.

Police found the three shooting victims, ages 18, 19 and 26. All three were taken to a local hospital and treated, and none of their injuries were believed to be life threatening, police said.

Police are asking that anyone with information about the incident contact them through the CrimeWatch app or at www.yorkcitypolice.com, or by calling the York City Police Tip Line at ‪717-849-2204 or the York City Police Department at ‪717-324-2168.

All tips can remain anonymous, police said.

PennDOT

Motorcycle safety training courses

The Pennsylvania Department of Motor Vehicles has announced that it is now partnering with multiple new partners to restart motorcycle safety training classes throughout the rest of the year.

Classes are free to Pennsylvania motorcycle permit and license holders. Successful completion of a basic or intermediate course waives the requirement to take a skills test at a PennDOT Driver License Center and automatically earns the permit holder their motorcycle license.

Class schedules are coordinated by each third-party training provider for their individual locations, and additional information can be found at www.penndot.gov/PAMSP.

PennDOT will also continue to offer the virtual motorcycle training course online.

York County Libraries

Virtual Youth Empowerment Summit

York County Libraries will hold their annual Youth Empowerment Summit virtually, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10.

Area high school students in grades 9-12 are invited to sign up for free "We are the Change" event, which will feature author Justina Ireland.

The event will focus on how teens can promote positive change in their communities.

For more information or to sign up, visit yorklibraries.org/yes.

Spanish-American Multicultural Resource Center

Ribbon cutting and festival

The Spanish-American Multicultural Resource Center, 426 S. George St. in York City, will hold a grand opening ribbing-cutting ceremony and festival on Sunday, Oct. 11.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. and will be followed by a festival beginning at 2:30 p.m. at Penn Park, at 100 W. College Ave.

The festival will feature arts and crafts, food and entertainment.

In the event of rain, the festival will be moved to Crispus Attucks, 605 S. Duke St.

Attendees are encouraged to wear masks, and social distracting will be required.