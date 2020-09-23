York County happenings: Virtual open house; Roaring 20's Dance; fighting human trafficking

Staff Report

I-83

Lane to close Friday

A lane will be temporarily closed at a section of Interstate 83 on Friday while road repairs are completed, the state Department of Transportation announced.

The right travel lane of a portion of I-83 southbound near the Exit 4 off-ramp to Route 851 in Shrewsbury Township will be closed at 9 a.m. Friday, according to a news release.

The ramp will remain open while construction takes place.

The repairs are expected to be completed early afternoon, and and the lane will reopen to traffic, the release states.

York Catholic

Virtual open house

York Catholic High School, 601 E. Springettsbury Ave. in York CIty, has announced a virtual open house at 6 p.m. Tuesday Oct. 13.

Perspective students and their parents will be able to tour the school, talk with teachers and administrators, connect with current students and meet other perspective students.

To register for the event, visit www.yorkcatholic.org.

Ma & Pa Railroad Heritage Village

Roaring 20's Dance

The Ma & Pa Railroad Heritage Village, 1258 Muddy Creek Forks Road, will be holding a Roaring 20's Dance, 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3.

The event will include dinner, dance, non-alcoholic drinks and harvest moon train ride.

The cost is $25 per person and for adults 18-years-old and over.

Seating will be limited to 50 people and advance tickets are required.

For more information or to order tickets, visit www.maandparailroad.com.

Calvary Bible Church

Conference on combatting human trafficking

The Calvary Bible Church, 603 Wilson Ave. in Hanover, will be hosting a conference on how to recognize and combat human trafficking from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17.

The founder of Women at Risk International, Rebecca McDonald, will be speaking, along with local community professionals.

The cost to attend the conference is $35.

For more information or to register, visit https://warinternational.org/upcoming-events/.