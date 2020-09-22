York County happenings: Man dies days after crash; church offers help

Staff Report

Coroner's report

Shrewsbury Twp. man dies four days after crash

A 76-year-old Shrewsbury Township man has died from injuries suffered last week in a one-vehicle crash, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

James Norton, of the 12000 block of Reservoir Road, was pronounced dead at 3:40 p.m. Sunday at York Hospital, four days after the crash, the coroner’s office said in a news release.

The coroner’s office said Norton appears to have experienced a medical event just after 6 p.m. Wednesday that caused him to lose control of his vehicle and hit a tree on his property in Shrewsbury Township.

There were no passengers in the vehicle, which suffered significant damage, and Norton was not wearing a seat belt, the release said.

The coroner’s office said there will be no autopsy and state police are investigating.

Spry Church

Food pantry remains open

Spry Church, 50 School St. in York Township, has announced it will continue to offer food boxes weekly and open the food pantry monthly to individuals who are in need.

The boxes are available for pickup between 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. Thursdays. Individuals are asked to call 717-741-1429 before 4 p.m. Wednesday to reserve a food box.

The food pantry will also be open from 6 to 7 p.m. the second Monday of each month. Reservations must be made before coming to the pantry.

For more information, visit www.SpryChurch.com.