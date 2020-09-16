York County happenings: Man missing; REAL ID; NAACP elections; soup sale; bell replica

Staff Report

Red Lion

Police: Man missing

State police are investigating a missing persons report in York County.

William "B.J" Stubblebine, 41, was last seen by family and friends in the Red Lion/Windsor area on Thursday, according to a news release.

Police described him as white man who is 6 feet and 1 inch tall, and with a slender build. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray shorts, and black and gray Nike shoes, according to the release. He might be driving a champagne-colored 2004 Nissan XTerra, police note.

Anyone with information should contact the Pennsylvania State Police York Station at 717-428-1011 and give reference number PA2020-1315213.

West York

22-year-old man shot

A 22-year-old man was injured as a result of a shooting that took place in West York on Tuesday evening, police said.

West York Police responded to the incident at 10:21 p.m. Tuesday in the area of West King and Dewey streets.

Upon arrival, police found the shooting victim, who was taken to York Hospital. His injuries were not life threatening, according to police.

A preliminary investigation into the incident suggests that the shooting was the result of an altercation that began earlier in the parking lot of Fuel Stop, located at 1129 W. Market St., West York Police said.

Anybody with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact West York Police at 717-854-1975.

PennDOT

REAL ID available again

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will issue REAL IDs again, the department announced..

PennDOT stopped issuing products in March due the COVID-19 outbreak to help with mitigation efforts.

When a customer gets their first REAL ID, they will pay a one-time fee of $30, plus a renewal fee (current renewal fee is $30.50 for a four-year noncommercial driver’s license and $31.50 for a photo ID).

The Department of Homeland Security postponed enforcement of the ID due to the pandemic. Beginning Oct. 1, 2021, Americans will need a REAL ID to board an airplane or enter a federal building.

For more information on licensing centers and obtaining a REAL ID visit www.dmv.pa.gov/Pages/default.aspx.

NAACP of York

Upcoming meetings and elections

The NAACP of York will be holding three upcoming meetings and elections over the next three months.

The first is scheduled for 6;30 p.m. Tuesday which will be an election of the nominating committee members. All members whose memberships are current as of 30 days prior to the meeting date may be elected to the nominating committee. The Zoom link for the meeting is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84700350364.

The second meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Oct. 27. The meeting will have a report of the nominating committee, receipt of nominations by petition and election of the election supervisory committee. The Zoom link for this meeting is https://us02web.zoom.us/.

The third will be an election of officers and at-large members of the executive committee, which will take place on Nov. 24. The election will take place at 351 E. Princess St., in York City. Polls will be open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For the election, participants are asked to bring their card or a form of ID to vote.

York County History Center

Replica Justice Bell

The York County History Center, 250 E. Market St., in York has announced that in celebration of the 19th Amendment, it will be hosting the replica of the Justice Bell through Oct. 17.

During the time the bell is displayed, two different events will be taking place.

The first event scheduled is a bell ringing day on Friday, Sept. 25. The Colonial Court House bell will ring at 4 p.m. in honor of the day, and residents may participate by sharing on social media their own bell-ringing activities.

The second event is a virtual Saturday lecture on Oct. 10 with Amanda Owen, who is the executive director of the Justice Bell Foundation. She will be presenting a short documentary, followed by a q and a with librarian emeritus and journalist June Lloyd and director of collections Rachel Warner.

For more information on tickets and hours, visit www.yorkhistorycenter.org.

St. Paul's U.C.C.

Soup sale

St. Paul's United Church of Christ, at 2173 Stoverstown Road in Spring Grove, will hold a drive-thru soup sale from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3.

Chicken corn, gluten free chicken corn and ham and bean soups will be available purchase.

Individuals must pre-order their soup before the Sunday, Sept. 27, deadline.

To order, call 717-225-4497.