York County happenings: On Stage in the Outfield; auditions for a virtual play

Staff Report

Appell Center

On Stage in the Outfield

The Appell Center for the Performing Arts in cooperation with the York Revolution will be holding three upcoming events at PeoplesBank Park in York City this month.

The first event scheduled is at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, featuring central Pennsylvania comedian Earl David Reed.

The second event is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, featuring Best of the Eagles. The final event scheduled is The Sensational Soul Cruisers, who will perform at 6:30 p.m., on Sunday, Sept. 27.

All shows are rain or shine events. Those attending are asked to wear masks.

Tickets are all general admission and are available at YorkRevolution.com.

TAFE

Virtual auditions for play

TAFE (Theater Arts for Everyone) will be holding auditions at 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 29 and 30 for "Talent in the Time of Covid," a new play written to be performed on Zoom.

This is an entirely virtual play, with performances and rehearsals all done via Zoom. No in-person rehearsals or performance will take place.

Anyone 7-years-old and up can audition for the play.

For more information and to register, visit https://tafepa.org/talent-in-the-time-audition before Sept. 27.