York County happenings: Watershed steward program; virtual film festival

Staff report

Penn State Extension

Master Watershed Steward Program

The Penn State Extension will be holding a virtual Master Watershed Steward Program informational meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22.

The meeting will be held online and will highlight the volunteer requirements and showcase projects stewards from the program have done for the local community.

To register for the meeting, visit https://extension.psu.edu/master-watershed-steward-informational-meeting-for-york-county.

Partnership

Virtual Wild & Scenic Film Festival

The Penn State Extension Master Watershed Stewards in York County are partnering with the Lower Susquehanna Valley Riverkeeper Association to host a Virtual Wild & Scenic Film Festival, Sept. 18-27.

The festival has series of short films focusing on environmental issues, especially those affecting our waterways.

Tickets are $15-$20. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/yorks-wild-and-scenic-filmfest-virtual-edition-tickets-118662569941.