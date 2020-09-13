SUBSCRIBE NOW
99¢ per month for 3 months
SUBSCRIBE NOW
99¢ per month for 3 months

York County happenings: Watershed steward program; virtual film festival

Staff report
Jess Heindel, left, of Springettsbury Township, and Penn State Master Watershed Steward Fred Oleson, of West Manchester Township, work together to free a tree from its container as dozens of community volunteers work together to plant native trees and bushes along Hartman Run at Shadow Brook Intermediate School in Manchester, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. Fully funded by the Pennsylvania Department of Natural Resources and hosted by Penn State Master Watershed Stewards and The Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay, 800 native trees and bushes would be planted over a three-day period, completing the first phase in establishing a 20-acre riparian forest buffer. Dawn J. Sagert photo

Penn State Extension

Master Watershed Steward Program

The Penn State Extension will be holding a virtual Master Watershed Steward Program informational meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22.

The meeting will be held online and will highlight the volunteer requirements and showcase projects stewards from the program have done for the local community.

To register for the meeting, visit https://extension.psu.edu/master-watershed-steward-informational-meeting-for-york-county.

Partnership

Virtual Wild & Scenic Film Festival

The Penn State Extension Master Watershed Stewards in York County are partnering with the Lower Susquehanna Valley Riverkeeper Association to host a Virtual Wild & Scenic Film Festival, Sept. 18-27.

The festival has series of short films focusing on environmental issues, especially those affecting our waterways.

Tickets are $15-$20. To purchase tickets  or for more information, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/yorks-wild-and-scenic-filmfest-virtual-edition-tickets-118662569941.