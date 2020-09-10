York County happenings: Garden workshops; Penn State Extension; large item pickup

Staff Report

Eastern York Recreation Authority

Gardening workshops

The Eastern York Recreation Authority has announced it will be holding a free fall series of gardening workshops at the pavilion in Emig Park in Hallam.

The workshops will introduce participants to veggies, herbs, cooking techniques, pollinators and preparing their own fresh food creations. The workshops run from 6 to 7 p.m. and are geared to ages 5 and up.

The schedule for the classes is:

Salsa making, Tuesday

Bountiful harvest, Tuesday, Sept. 29

Herb butter, Tuesday,Oct. 13

Pumpkin science, Tuesday, Oct. 29

For more information and to register, visit www.easternyorkrec.com.

Penn State Extension

Master Watershed Steward Program

The Penn State Extension will be holding a virtual Master Watershed Steward Program informational meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22.

The meeting will be held online and will highlight the volunteer requirements and showcase projects stewards from the program have done for the local community.

To register for the meeting, visit https://extension.psu.edu/master-watershed-steward-informational-meeting-for-york-county.

Partnership

Virtual Wild & Scenic Film Festival

The Penn State Extension Master Watershed Stewards in York County are partnering with the Lower Susquehanna Valley Riverkeeper Association to host a Virtual Wild & Scenic Film Festival from Sept. 18-27.

The festival has series of short films focusing on environmental issues, especially those affecting our waterways.

Tickets are $15-$20. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/yorks-wild-and-scenic-filmfest-virtual-edition-tickets-118662569941.

York City

Large-item pickups resume

York City will resume scheduling large-item trash pickups on Monday.

Residents can call the temporary phone number at 717-600-7055 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday to schedule their pickups. Messages left on the machine will not be returned.

Scheduled items must be placed at the pickup point no earlier than 5 p.m. the night before and no later than 6 a.m. the day of service