York County happenings: Bridge replacement; church yard sale; virtual Equality Fest

Staff Report

PennDOT

Plans available for bridge replacement

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced public online plans are now available to view of the new Wago Road bridge superstructure replacement project.

The bridge is located over an unnamed diversion channel of Conewago Creek in East Manchester Township, almost a mile south of York Haven.

The project includes replacing the bridge superstructure, which includes the bridge beams, deck and barrier, on the existing alignment. The project is in the design phase, with construction work expected to take place in the spring of 2023 and be completed in the fall of the same year.

Digital information will be available to view until Oct. 7.

For more information, visit www.penndot.gov/District8 and clicking on the public meetings tab.

Spry Church

Yard sale planned

Spry Church, 50 School St. in York Township, will hold its annual fall missions yard sale from 7 a.m .to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 25 and Sept. 26.

The sale will be held outside across from the church on the grounds of The Link Community Youth Center, 65 School St. Those attending are asked to wear masks and abide by social distancing guidelines.

For more information, visit sprychurch.com.

Rainbow Rose Center

Equality Fest goes virtual

The Rainbow Rose Center of York County has announced that this year's Equality Fest, scheduled for Friday through Sunday, Oct. 9-11, will be virtual.

The events on the schedule are:

Equality Fest Jr., youth pride event, 5 p.m. Oct. 9;

Equality Fest, 10 a.m. til 2 p.m. Oct. 10;

Equality Fest Regent Pageant, starting at 8 p.m. at Oct. 10;

Coming Out Day celebration, starting at 7 p.m. Oct. 11.

For more information, visit www.rainbowrosecenter.org/equality-fest-2020/.