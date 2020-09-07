York County happenings: Teen shot; arson fire; Clean Sweep; flu shots; caregiver support group class

Staff Report

Hanover

Fire set inside parked vehicle

Hanover Borough Police are investigating an arson after a fire was set inside of a parked vehicle, causing interior damage.

The incident occurred around 11 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of West Elm Avenue, according to a news release.

The fire was out by the time police and Hanover Area Fire & Rescue arrived.

Police said the fire likely had been set sometime overnight, the release said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 717-637-5575 or through York County 911.

York City

Police: Teenager shot

A teenager was shot Sunday evening in York City, police said Monday.

York City Police were called to the 800 block of West Princess Street around 7:15 p.m. Sunday for a shooting, according to a news release.

The victim, a 17-year-old boy, was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle and treated, police said.

Police are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is urged to contact police through the tip line at 717-849-2204; by calling the department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219; or through the Crimewatch app or at www.yorkcitypolice.com by clicking on submit a tip. All tips are anonymous.

York CIty

Clean Sweep planned

York City will conduct a Clean Sweep program this week in the east end of the city.

On Wednesday and Thursday, officials from the York City Police Department, York County Sheriff's Department, York City Public Works and York City Permits, Planning and Zoning Department will focus their attention on the area of the city east of Sherman Street, according to a news release.

The Clean Sweep will focus on specific neighborhood concerns, including code violations, quality of life concerns, parking issues and abandoned vehicle, the city said.

Residents do not have to take any action, the city said.

Stewartstown Senior Center

Flu shots

The Stewartstown Senior Center, 26 S. Main St., in Stewartstown will be offering flu shots 9-11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5.

The shots will be administered by Walgreens Pharmacy for those who have Medicare. Individuals are asked to bring their Medicare card and a mask.

To make an appointment, call 717-993-3488 by Sept. 25.

Senior Commons at Powder Mills

Caregiver support group

The Senior Commons at Powder Mills will be hosting a free virtual Alzheimer's and dementia support class at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24.

Memory Care Director Katy Barrington will discuss treatments that are available to help cope with symptoms and improve quality of life during various stages of the illness.

Register by Sept. 23 for the Zoom call by calling 717-741-0961 or e-mailing lgoss@powdermill.com.