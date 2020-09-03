York County happenings: Bus service update; holiday event canceled

Staff report

Rabbit Transit

No bus service on Monday

Rabbit Transit has announced in observance of the Labor Day holiday, no bus services will be operating on Monday.

All services will resume at regularly scheduled times on Tuesday.

For more information, call 717-846-RIDE or visit www.rabbittransit.org.

Diakon Adoption & Foster Care

Free informational sessions

Diakon Adoption & Foster Care will be hosting free virtual informational sessions on foster care and adoption, 6-8 p.m. Thursday and Sept. 22.

Staff will explain in the sessions about foster caring and the process of adoption.

To register for the Thursday session, e-mail Heather Crone at CroneH@diakon.org; to register for the Sept. 22 session, e-mail Cassandra Dry at DryC@diakon.org.

St. James Lutheran Church

In-person services held

St. James Lutheran Church, 2335 Cramer Road in Brogue, is continuing to hold in-person worship services at 9:30 a.m. Sundays, with Bible study at 8:30 a.m. The services are also available on Facebook Live.

The church also has a weekly Bible study at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays at the church, along with Zoom calls 6-7 p.m. Wednesdays for church history and 7-8 p.m. Thursday for a study on racism.

The church will restart its Monday Morning Quilt Group at the church at 10 a.m. Sept. 14. Participants will be able to share progress on projects and completed ones too.

The Community Clothes Closet is now available by appointment only, and times are being scheduled for Sept. 12. To schedule an appointment, call 717-927-9497.

Individuals are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing at all of the church's events. For more information, visit https://stjamesbrogue.wixsite.com/home.

Jacobus Area Lioness Club

Christmastime in Loganville canceled

The Jacobus Area Lioness Club has canceled its Christmastime in Loganville event due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

This also includes the craft show originally scheduled for Nov. 21 at Dallastown Intermediate School.