York County happenings: Butterfly release; Feed the Vets

Staff Report
Dominic Regala, 8 of New Freedom watches his Pearl crescent butterfly prepare to fly away during a benefit forsuicide prevention, Sunday, August 16, 2020 at John Wright Restaurant in Wrightsville. This was the second annual butterfly release to benefit the Bartz Brigade, a community based nonprofit organization that is named after Trent Bartz, a 20-year-old soldier who committed suicide August 19, 2015. John A. Pavoncello photo

Visiting Nurses Association

Butterfly Release

The Visiting Nurse Association of Hanover & Spring Grove will be holding their 12th Annual Butterfly Release 9-11:30 a.m. on Sept. 12  at their office, 440 N. Madison St. in Hanover.

The annual event allows families and community members to remember or honor a love one with the purchase and release of a butterfly. All proceeds benefit the VNA Hospice program to assist patients in need.

To attend the event or to purchase a butterfly, contact the VNA at 717-637-1227 or email khackett@vnahanover.org.

Heartland Hospice

Feed the Vets fundraiser

Heartland Hospice will be sponsoring a Feed the Vets of York fundraiser, noon-8 p.m  Sept. 12 at Piazza Romana, 2350 N. George St., in York.

To help with the fundraising, T-shirts will be for sale, donations will be accepted and a gift basket raffle will also be going on.

Heartland Hospice will also be available to discuss hospice volunteering, the Vet-to-Vet program and our We Honor Veterans partnership.