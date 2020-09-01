York County happenings: Labor Day Festival canceled; divorce care support group

Staff Report

York City

Labor Day Festival canceled

York City announced Tuesday that the annual Labor Day Festival scheduled for Monday at Kiwanis Lake has been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

Calvary Bible Church of Hanover

Divorce care support group

The Calvary Bible Church of Hanover located at 603 Wilson Ave., will be holding divorce care group classes 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesdays beginning on Sept. 22.

The classes will be a support group for people going through the divorce process and will run through December.

For more information or to register, call 717-632-3954.