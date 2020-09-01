York County happenings: Labor Day Festival canceled; divorce care support group
Staff Report
York City
Labor Day Festival canceled
York City announced Tuesday that the annual Labor Day Festival scheduled for Monday at Kiwanis Lake has been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.
Calvary Bible Church of Hanover
Divorce care support group
The Calvary Bible Church of Hanover located at 603 Wilson Ave., will be holding divorce care group classes 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesdays beginning on Sept. 22.
The classes will be a support group for people going through the divorce process and will run through December.
For more information or to register, call 717-632-3954.