York County happenings: YoCo Restart Fund; church news; golf fundraiser

YoCo Restart Fund

Tech support available

The York County Economic Alliance will be hosting socially distanced office hours to provide in-person assistance and technical support for local business owners to apply for the YoCo Restart Fund.

YCEA offices, 144 Roosevelt Ave., in York City, 3-7 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m to noon Saturday

New Freedom Community Center, 150 E. Main St., in New Freedom, 2-5 p.m. Tuesday

Rep. Dawn Keefer's office, 12 N. Baltimore St., Dillsburg, 9 a.m.-noon Wednesday

Dallastown Borough Hall, 175 E. Broad St., Dallastown, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday

Dover Township Building, 2480 W. Canal Road in Dover, 9 a.m.-noon Thursday

For more information, visit http://yocostrong.org/.

Eastminster Presbyterian

New minister to lead first service

Eastminster Presbyterian Church, 311 Haines Road, in York has announced the Rev. Joshua David Gill will lead his first service as head of staff on Sept. 20.

The Lockport, New York, native received his master's of divinity from Palmer Theological Seminary in Wynnewood, Montgomery County, and bachelor's in youth ministry and a master's in nonprofit management from Eastern University.

He most recently held the position of pastor of youth and their families and pastor of youth and membership at Doylestown Presbyterian Church in Doylestown, Bucks County.

For more information on the church, visit https://eastminster-york.org.

York Catholic

Golf tournament fundraiser

York Catholic High School will be holding its 30th Annual Golf Tournament on Sept. 21 at the Out Door Country Club in York.

Cost is $100 per person and includes greens fees, cart rental, refreshments, lunch and prizes. Sponsorships are also available. Proceeds benefit the York Catholic Fund.

Deadline to register is Sept. 11. For more information or to register, contact Laurie Moir at 717-846-8871 or lmoir@yorkcatholic.org.