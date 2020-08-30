York County happenings: Bridge to close; church news; York County Libraries; golf tournament

Staff report

Shrewsbury Township

Bridge to close

A one-month detour is planned at a bridge located on Toad Valley Road in Shrewsbury Township for construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Friday.

The bridge, which spans Trout Run between Clearview Drive and Gantz Road, will be closed starting Thursday. The detour is expected to last through Oct. 2, PennDOT said in a news release.

A detour will be in place using Susquehanna Trail and Clearview Drive to Toad Valley Road.

Eastminster Presbyterian

New minister to lead first service

Eastminster Presbyterian Church, 311 Haines Road, in York has announced the Rev. Joshua David Gill will lead his first service as head of staff on Sept. 20.

The Lockport, New York, native received his master's of divinity from Palmer Theological Seminary in Wynnewood, Montgomery County, and bachelor's in youth ministry and a master's in nonprofit management from Eastern University.

He most recently held the position of pastor of youth and their families and pastor of youth and membership at Doylestown Presbyterian Church in Doylestown, Bucks County.

For more information on the church, visit https://eastminster-york.org.

York County Libraries

Expanded browsing available

York County Libraries has announced an expansion of browsing and services at most locations throughout the county.

Community members will now be able to browse children, teen and adult collections, use copy/fax services, make payments and rent DVDs.

Due to size limitations, Kreutz Creek Library in Hellam Township will still only offer curb service and the Salem Square Library in York City will remain closed.

For more information on hours of a specific location, visit yorklibraries.org.

York Catholic

Golf tournament fundraiser

York Catholic High School will be holding its 30th Annual Golf Tournament on Sept. 21 at the Out Door Country Club in York.

Cost is $100 per person and includes greens fees, cart rental, refreshments, lunch and prizes. Sponsorships are also available. Proceeds benefit the York Catholic Fund.

Deadline to register is Sept. 11. For more information or to register, contact Laurie Moir at 717-846-8871 or lmoir@yorkcatholic.org.