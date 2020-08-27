York County happenings: West Nile virus found; bridge to be demolished

Staff report

West Nile virus

Positive mosquitoes found

Mosquito samples taken in York City and West Manchester Township have tested positive for West Nile virus, according to officials at York County.

The state Department of Environmental Protection is now performing additional mosquito surveillance, sampling and larval control, according to news release from York County issued Wednesday.

The samples were collected on Aug. 18.

"Performing a community-wide cleanup is the only way to eliminate most mosquito concerns," the release said. "Residents are urged to contact your local municipality to help promote cleaning up to reduce mosquito concerns and disease risk."

Residents are urged to inspect their yards and reduce clutter. They should also purchase mosquito control and repellent products, the release said.

Mosquito concerns can be reported through the Pennsylvania West Nile virus website here, by contacting the county's Mosquito Surveillance Program at 717-840-2375 or by emailing LMGraybill@yorkcountypa.gov.

Route 851

Be prepared to stop

Nighttime stoppages are planned Sunday and Monday so a contractor can demolish an old Interstate 83 bridge spanning Route 851, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced.

Interruptions of up to 15 minutes will occur from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Sunday and Monday night.

Motorists should be alert and watch for stopped or slow-moving traffic, PennDOT said in a news release Wednesday.

The work is part of a $29.9 million project that includes replacing the northbound and southbound bridges that carry I-83 over Route 851.

The project is expected to be finished by summer of 2021.