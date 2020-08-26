York County happenings: Jazz concerts; swimming lessons; book sale

Staff Report

Music, Gettysburg!

Jazz concerts go online

Music, Gettysburg! will be presenting four online jazz concerts for their upcoming season beginning in September.

The Buzz Jones Quintet will perform the music of composers George Gershwin, Hoagy Carmichael, Harold Arlen and Duke Ellington.

The concerts will be recorded at United Lutheran Seminary, 147 Seminary Ridge in Gettysburg, then streamed on YouTube at the beginning of each composer's birthday month.

Gershwin will be the featured composer in September, Carmichael in November, Arlen in February and Ellington in April.

For more information, visit www.musicgettysburg.org.

YMCA of York and York County

Group swim lessons available

The YMCA of York and York County has announced registration is now open for fall group swimming lessons beginning in September.

Swimmers of all ages and abilities can register.

The lessons will take place at:York YMCA, 90 N. Newberry St. in York, and Southern Branch YMCA, 100 Constitution Ave., in Shrewsberry

For more information visit https://yorkcoymca.org/swimminglessons.

Dover Library

Book sale at the park

The Dover Community Library Friends will be holding their annual book sale from Sept. 15 through 20 at Brookside Park, located at 4054 Fox Run Road in Dover.

Hours for the sale will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. There is no admission fee to enter the sale.

Items will include books, tapes and DVDs. On Saturday and Sunday, items will be half off.

All attends are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.