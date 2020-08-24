York County happenings: York City street to close; bridge replacement; grants for organizations

Staff Report

York City

Street to close

York City announced that the Public Works Highway Bureau will be performing repaving work on South Penn Street between West Mason Avenue and West Market Street beginning on Wednesday.

South Penn Street will be closed to motorists from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, the city said.

Warrington Township

Plans for bridge replacement online

A deteriorating bridge in Warringtown Township is expected to be replaced in 2022, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Work on the bridge on Route 177 over Beaver Creek and Pinchot Lake in Warrington Township is slated to commence in the fall of 2022 and be completed in the spring of 2023.

Individuals are able to view plans for construction online until Sept. 20.

An online version of the plans, along with an interactive form to leave comments regarding the plans, can be found at PennDOT's District 8 website.

"The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project," a news release states.

The construction project includes replacing the bridge superstructure, which includes the bridge beams, deck and barriers.

The existing bridge was built in 1959, according to a news release.

The proposed detour route away from construction is 9 miles and will utilize state roads.

York City

Seven organizations receive $4.5M in aid

Seven York City-based organizations focusing on low-income housing initiatives and domestic violence shelters on Monday received more than $4.5 million in state and federal aid.

State Rep. Carol Hill-Evans, D-York City, procured the funding that was approved by the board of the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency and funded through Low Income Housing Tax Credits and Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement.

"These funds are crucial to keep these nonprofit services running and to keep up with demand during these difficult times," Hill-Evans said in a news release.

The following organizations received funding: