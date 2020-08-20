SUBSCRIBE NOW
York County happenings: COVID-19 testing at YMCAs

Staff Report
This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. (NIAID/TNS)

CATE Mobile Response Unit

COVID-19 testing 

The CATE Mobile Response Unit will be providing COVID-19 testing at York and Adams County YMCAs next week on a first-come, first-served basis for individuals showing symptoms or who have been exposed.   

CATE, which stands for Community-Accessible Testing & Education, focuses on providing testing, education and resources to individuals in low-income, vulnerable communities.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health, Highmark and Latino Connection partnered to create the unit.

Testing will be available at the following YMCA locations:

  • Monday: Littlestown YMCA, 95 Keystone St., Littlestown, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. 
  • Tuesday: Hanover YMCA, 500 George St., Hanover, 1-5 p.m. 
  • Wednesday: York Branch Area YMCA, 90 N. Newberry St., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Thursday: Southern Branch of YMCA, 100 Constitution Ave., Shrewsbury, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit www.CATEmobileunit.com.