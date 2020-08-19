York County happenings: Scam phone calls; church news; open mic night; tree and shrub sale

Staff Report

York Area Regional

Police warn residents of new scam

York Area Regional Police are reminding residents to be aware of a new kind of fraudulent phone call.

Officers said they have received several reports of suspicious calls in the past few weeks in which elderly people have been targeted and asked to provide information over the phone to people claiming to be from the Social Security Administration, according to a news release.

Each time it has happened, police said the caller has stated the same thing: “We have located a car in Texas that is registered to you and it has blood and cocaine in it. We will be sending someone to your house with an arrest warrant.".

Police said the caller then waits for a reaction from the person they called or for further personal details or information “that can be used to steal your identity or steal from an account in some way," the release stated.

ValleyView Alliance Church

'The Story'

The ValleyView Alliance Church, 200 Alliance Ave. in Hallam, will present “The Story,” a 31-week journey through the entire Bible, at the church's 10:15 a.m. Sunday service beginning on Sept. 27.

All interested individuals may join in at any time during the 31 weeks. Messages will be given out based on the Bible chapter for that particular week.

Opportunities for further involvement will be available for individuals of all ages.

Masks and social distancing are highly encourage for services.

For more information, visit valleyviewcma.org.

DreamWrights

'Bring Your Own Mic Night'

DreamWrights Center for Community Arts, 100 Carlisle Ave. in York, will be holding two “Bring Your Own Mic Night” programs, 7-9:30 p.m on Friday and Aug. 28.

A covered stage, lights, drum kit, keyboard, amps and electricity will be provided as well as a mic if needed. All musical equipment will be wiped down and cleaned between each use.

All forms of art forms are welcome, including music, dance and poetry.

Audience members are asked to bring a blanket or lawn chair, wear a mask and use social distancing during the event. Donations will be accepted throughout the evening.

For more information, visit dreamwrights.org.

Penn State Extension

Native trees and shrubs for sale

The Penn State Extension Master Watershed Steward Program of York County is accepting orders for native trees and shrubs through Aug. 31.

The sale is a fundraiser for the program. The program is offering 36 varieties of trees and shrubs for purchase.

Orders will be available for pickup from 9 a.m. till noon on Oct. 10 at the Penn State Extension Office, 2401 Pleasant Valley Road.

For more information or to order, visit https://extension.psu.edu/mws-tree-sale.