York County happenings: Take a Swing at Cancer; blood drive planned

H.O.P.E.

Take a Swing at Cancer

The 12th Annual Take a Swing at Cancer Golf Classic Tournament to benefit H.O.P.E. (Help for Oncology Problems and Emotional Support) will be held Saturday at Hickory Heights Golf Club, 5158 Lehman Road, Spring Grove.

The schedule is: 7-7:30 a.m, registration and continental breakfast; 7:30 a.m. speakers and get ready to tee off; 8 a.m., Captain's Choice. Lunch with beer will follow.

Sponsorships range from $100 to $1,500. For more information, go to https://hopelifeline.org/take-swing-cancer-golf-tournament/ or call 717-244-2174.

Stewartstown

Community blood drive scheduled

Volunteers are needed to donate blood this summer season due to the high medical demands and lower donations as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stewartstown Presbyterian Church and the Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank will hold a blood drive from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25 in the church Fellowship Hall at 14 College Ave in Stewartstown.

Masks will be required, and social distancing will be employed. If you do not arrive with a mask, one will be provided. Free COVID-19 antibody testing and a free T-shirt will be provided for everyone donating.

Call 800-771-0059 to schedule an appointment, which will improve your donation experience.