York County happenings: World War II encampment; caregiver support meeting

Staff Report

Ma and Pa Railroad Heritage Village

WWII encampment

The Ma and Pa Railroad Heritage Village at Muddy Creek Forks located at 1258 Muddy Creek Fork Road, in Airville will be hosting a World War II encampment weekend on Saturday,and Sunday, Aug. 22-23.

Admission to the the event is free. It will feature reenactors, military jeeps, motorcycles, trucks and armored personal carriers, which will be on display outside throughout the grounds.

The museum will also offer guided tours of the village and train rides throughout the weekend. Tickets cost $10 for adults and $7 for children.

Visitors are asked to practice social distancing and wear a mask while on the grounds. For more information, visit www.MaAndPaRailroad.com.

Senior Commons at Powder Mill

Support for caregivers

The Senior Commons at Powder Mill, 1775 Powder Mill Road, will be holding a free virtual Alzheimer's and dementia caregiver support meeting at 5 p.m Thursday, Aug. 27.

Memory care director Katy Barrington will cover using redirection techniques, care strategies and validation therapy in the meeting.

To register for the Zoom meeting, call 717-741-0961.