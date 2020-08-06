York County happenings: Mount Rose work this weekend; 5 displaced by fire; and more

Staff report

Mount Rose Avenue

Single-lane traffic this weekend

Haines Road and Mount Rose Avenue will both be reduced to single lanes this weekend for construction to take place, according to a news release from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Work on Mount Rose Avenue will begin at 8 p.m. Friday and finish up at 6 a.m. Monday.

The eastbound lanes of Mount Rose Avenue will be completely reconstructed during the weekend roadwork, PennDOT said.

The traffic signal at the intersection of Mount Rose Avenue and Haines Road will be placed on flash mode and traffic will be controlled by flaggers, according to a news release.

West Manchester Twp.

5 displaced by garage fa

Five adults were displaced after a garage fire early Thursday morning in West Manchester Township.

Fire Chief Clifton Laughman estimated the damage to the single-car garage at between $60,000 and $80,000.

He said crews were dispatched to the fire in the 2100 block of Bon Aire Drive around 1:30 a.m.

“The garage was fully involved, and we were able to make a quick stop on it to keep from going into the house,” Laughman said.

He said the American Red Cross assisted the displaced residents.

Agency on Aging

Chronic pain self management class

The York County Agency on Aging will be hosting a free virtual chronic pain self management class, 9-11:30 a.m. Thursdays, starting Sept. 17.

The class will run through Oct. 22 and will feature the following topics:

Physical activity

Action planning

Breathing techniques

Understanding emotions

Using your mind

Sleep

Healthy eating

The class is open to anyone 60 years old and older and caregivers to someone with chronic pain.

For more information or to register, call Megan at 717-771-9610 ext. 1017.

Red Lion UMC

Blood drive

Red Lion UMC, 1155 Felton Road in Red Lion, will be hosting a blood drive for the Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank, 11 a.m-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, inside the church Fellowship Hall.

All staff and donors will have their temperatures taken, and masks must be worn at all times. Beds, screening areas and equipment will also be sanitized after each use.

At this time children cannot be accommodated at CPBB mobile units.

Appointments are encouraged to help with social distancing. To make an appointment, call 1-800-771-0059 or visit www.717giveblood.org.