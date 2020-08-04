York County happenings: Can you identify this man, new testing site

Staff report

Springettsbury Township

Police: Man stole $1,400 in merchandise

Springettsbury Township Police are seeking to identify a man in connection to a retail theft involving more than $1,400 worth of merchandise.

Police said the theft occurred Wednesday at Ulta Beauty, located at 2835 Concord Road in York Town Center.

Anyone who can identify the man in the surveillance photo is asked to call police at 717-757-3525 or contact the investigating officer at brett.strickler@Springettsbury.com.

Newberry Township

Walmart a new COVID-19 testing site

Walmart in Newberry Township is one of nine new drive-through COVID-19 testing sites set to open Wednesday in Pennsylvania, according to the state Department of Health.

Free testing will be available from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays in the parking lot at the store, located at 50 Newberry Parkway.

Most of the new Walmart testing sites are in western Pennsylvania, including four drive-through pharmacies and five parking lots.

There will be no testing in Walmart stores. The sites will be open to test up to 50 registered patients.

Registration is required one day in advance, according to the state Department of Health, which is partnering with Quest Diagnostics to process the tests.