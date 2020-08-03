York County happenings: Security firm hiring, Pa. to add contact tracers

Staff report

Allied Universal

50 security professionals needed

A leading security and facility services company in North America looking to hire 50 York-area security professionals.

Allied Universal will hold interviews 8 a.m to 5 p.m every weekday in August and September. Applicants can call the company’s hiring line at 717-798-1910 to schedule an interview.

Allied Universal also employs a virtual interview process where applicants can complete the company’s online application from the comfort of their home through highly advanced video interviewing technology.

Applicants can apply online at https://jobs.aus.com/search-jobs/.

Pennsylvania

State to hire more contact tracers

Pennsylvania plans to hire 1,000 additional contact tracers in an effort to help curb the spread of COVID-19, officials said.

Pay will range from $18 to $22 an hour. The rate for contact tracing supervisors and care resource managers ranges from $22 to $24 an hour, and all work is remote.

Recruiting, hiring and training is being handled by Insight Global under a $23 million federally funded contract, the state Department of Health said in a news release.

Recruitment will focus on workers laid off because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The additional contact tracers will join an existing staff of more than 650 currently working throughout the state.

For more information, go to www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Pages/Contact-Tracing.aspx.