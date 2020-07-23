York County Happenings: Hanover festivals canceled; early American auto day

Staff Report

Hanover

Two festivals canceled

The Hanover Chamber of Commerce has made the decision to cancel the annual Snack Town Brew Fest and Hanover Dutch Festival for this year, organizers said.

Both events were canceled due to the continuing COVID-19 outbreak and state health guidelines currently in place. Organizers hope to bring back both events in 2021.

For more information on either events, visit www.hanoverchamber.com/.

Ma and Pa Railroad

Early American auto day

The Ma and Pa Railroad Heritage Village at Muddy Creek Forks located at 1258 Muddy Creeks Forks Road in Airville will be hosting an early American auto day on Sunday, Aug. 2.

The event is free and open to the public. Guided tours of the village and scenic train excursions also will be available.

A selection of pre-1916 vehicles will be on display courtesy of Susquehanna Valley Region Chapter of the Horseless Carriage Club of America. The vehicles will be spread out ensure social distancing, and some owners will be dressed in period clothing to help answer questions.

For more information on the event, visit www.MaAndPaRailroad.com.