York County happenings: Libraries open; passport processing; church news

Staff report

York County

Most libraries open for browsing

The York County Libraries are opening most locations with limited browsing hours.

The public can now enter most buildings to browse and select books and audio books in the adult collection areas. Curbside pickup and lobby service will also continue countywide.

Children's areas, computer and copying services are not available, but some children's materials have been integrated to the adult collections in some locations, and children's book bundles are available.

All locations are following state and CDC health recommendations.

For more information on specific locations, hours and days, visit www.yorklibraries.org/reopening. Services are not available at Salem Square Library and at locations in Springettsbury and Manchester townships.

Prothonotary

Passport processing to begin

The York County Prothonotary's Office has announced the restart of passport processing beginning on Aug. 3, by appointment only.

Expedited service will not be available at this time.

The prothonotary's office is located at 45 N. George St. on the first floor of the York County Judicial Center.

For more information or to make an appointment contact 717-771-4760 or visit yorkcountypa.gov/prothonotary.

Spry Church

Indoor services suspended

Spry Church has temporarily suspended indoor in-person Sunday worship services.

Pastor Ken Loyer has announced that beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, Spry Church, 50 School St., will offer one outdoor service, weather permitting. All are invited to this worship time.

Call 717-741-1429 or visit sprychurch.com for info.